Max George reveals truth behind those Meghan Markle romance rumours "I don't know where that came from"

Strictly contestant Max George is smitten with his girlfriend Stacey Giggs, but The Wanted singer was once linked to royalty!

Last year he denied claims that Meghan Markle had reached out to him following the breakdown of her first marriage to husband Trevor Engelson – just before she found love with Prince Harry.

Meghan was rumoured to have messaged the singer on Twitter when she was "single and looking for a British man". But Max finally put the rumours to bed during a TV interview, denying that the pair had ever been in touch.

READ: This Strictly Come Dancing star was in Glee – did you spot them?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman reveals why she's never told the Strictly line-up in advance

Appearing on This Morning in June 2019, Max was grilled by hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on their alleged interactions.

"You've been texting Meghan?" Phillip asked, to which Max replied: "I don't know where that came from. I did read something over the weekend but I also read that she was looking for an Englishman. I don't know why they're doing this to her at the moment. There was nothing from my side."

Phillip quickly responded: "Was there from her side?" To which Max answered: "No, there wasn't."

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'lively' son Archie being raised in their 'forever home'

Max cleared up the rumours on This Morning in 2019

Max, who was once engaged to Michelle Keegan, began dating Stacey – former wife of footballer Ryan Giggs – in around April 2019.

Meanwhile, Meghan was introduced to Prince Harry by a mutual friend and the pair hit it off after their first date at Soho House's Dean Street Townhouse in 2016.

Their romance was revealed around six months later, and the couple made their public debut together at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September 2017.

Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November 2017 and married at St George's Chapel in Windsor the following May. Their first child Archie was born in May 2019. Earlier this year the Sussexes made the decision to step back from royal duties and move to the US.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.