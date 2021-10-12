This Strictly Come Dancing star was in Glee – did you spot them? The dancer appeared in the show before she headed to the ballroom

The stars of Strictly Come Dancing have come to be hugely popular from their time on the show but it seems that many of the dancers had quite the career before joining the BBC competition. One professional in particular appeared on another popular TV show, Glee, before they entered the Strictly ballroom, but did you notice them?

Janette Manrara began appearing in Ryan Murphy's show as a principle dancer back in 2010 after she wowed producers thanks to her performance on US dance competition So You Think You Can Dance.

The 39-year-old showed off her moves in a number of episodes that also starred series regulars such as Lea Michele, Chris Colfer and the late Naya Rivera.

Soon after appearing in Glee, which ran for six seasons, American-born dancer Janette crossed the pond and became a professional on the BBC ballroom competition in 2013. Janette's first appearance came in series 11 and she was paired with fashion designer Julien Macdonald.

Meanwhile, Janette surprised fans earlier this year when she announced she was stepping away to host It Takes Two, but judging by fans' reactions she's already making her mark.

Following her first show last month, fans raved about how good she was in the role. "Fantastic to see #ItTakesTwo back on our tv screens tonight. Rylan and Janette make a great presenting team," wrote one.

Another said: "Whoever picked Janette to present #ItTakesTwo, pat yourself on the back. She's wonderful," and a third person added: "Having Janette on #ItTakesTwo is such a great move. Knows the pros well and knows all about the dances. Great addition."

