Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new website unveiled The Sussexes have Archewell's website up and running

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched a new website for their Archewell organisation, inviting readers to sign up for updates.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s philanthropic body has been up and running for some months, HELLO! understands, but a landing page for its website only went live Tuesday.

On a neutral taupe background, the dictionary definitions for the words Arche and Well are laid out, hinting at what the couple have planned for their not-for-profit foundation.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan talk quality time with Archie

It reads: "Arche…Greek word meaning 'source of action'. Well… a plentiful source or supply; a place we go to dig deep."

The site also offers an option to tick to receive emails about Archewell's activities and initiatives, and gives a Beverly Hills postal address as well as an email address for contact.

The Duke and Duchess, who have been living in California since March this year, filed paperwork to register the organisation the same month.

Harry and Meghan's new website Archewell

They said in a statement at the time: "Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ - the Greek word meaning ‘source of action’.

“We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.

"Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

The new website went live on Tuesday to coincide with Harry and Meghan's special edition of TIME100 Talks, which the couple hosted from their Santa Barbara home on Tuesday.

They and their invited speakers discussed how the internet affects critical issues such as racial justice, gender equity, climate change and mental health and how to make the digital community a safer space.

Harry and Meghan hosted TIME100 Talks

The Sussexes' guests during the virtual event included Reddit and co-founder of 776, Alexis Ohanian – husband to the Duchess' best friend and tennis star Serena Williams.

Speaking to Alexis about the power of social media and the online world, Meghan said: "The good outweighs the bad" but that the "bad can be so loud."

Meghan also revealed that she and Harry have been embracing "quality time" with their 17-month-old son Archie during lockdown.

