'The Crown' teases its recreation of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's engagement in new photos

The fourth season of Netflix's The Crown is coming Nov. 15.
The new season of The Crown is almost here (!) and the Netflix show has just dropped new teaser photos featuring the engagement of Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor).
The streaming company shared the images of Josh and Emma recreating the couple's engagement announcement. In real life, that took place on Feb. 24, 1981.
The first image captured Emma and Josh in character with their hands clasped. The second picture is of their backs and reveals they are surrounded by cameras and press. In the third and final photo, Emma looks off to the side while her co-star stares at the cameras.
"The engagement of Charles and Diana," the caption read. "A moment that changed everything. The Crown Season Four. Sunday 15th November."
Prince Charles and Diana at St. Paul's Cathedral in London for their wedding rehearsal. Photo: © Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
In the photos, Emma has captured Lady Diana Spencer's essence. The late People's Princess was still known by the Spencer name at the time. The actress is also wearing a blue skirt suit paired with white and blue pussy-bow blouse, which instantly brings to mind the Cojana ensemble Diana wore for her and Charles's engagement announcement and interview (pictured top).
The promotional pictures do not show Diana's engagement ring, which was a 12-carat oval blue Ceylon sapphire and diamond ring created by Garrard. (Diana's engagement ring would later become Duchess Kate's ring.)
The 24-year-old actress also shared The Crown teaser photos on her Instagram.
"The Crown Season 4 5 days 5 days 5 days," she wrote alongside them. Josh posted the images on his Instagram Stories.
Season four of The Crown will cover the early days of Charles and Diana's relationship including their royal wedding and it will continue to about 1990.
