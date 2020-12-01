I'm a Celebrity's Giovanna Fletcher makes Kate Middleton confession The mum-of-three got to meet the Duchess of Cambridge in February

Giovanna Fletcher has shared with her I'm A Celebrity campmates what it was like to interview the Duchess of Cambridge, and even revealed Prince William's words of wisdom for his nervous wife ahead of her podcast debut.

The mum-of-three, who is married to McFly's Tom Fletcher, sat down with Kate to record a special episode of her Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in February, in which the Duchess opened up about the joys and challenges of motherhood.

When fellow campmate Shane Richie asked Giovanna what Kate was like, she gushed: "Divine, absolutely elegant, self-deprecating," and later agreed that the Duchess was her "girl crush".

Giovanna said that when they recorded the podcast interview, it was meant to be 45 minutes but ended up running to 90.

She added: "Basically Prince William had come in as the [comms team] was briefing her and he just said: 'Just talk, don't worry about saying anything you shouldn't or exposing too much, we can change it in the edit, just talk.'"

Kate recording the podcast with Giovanna for Happy Mum, Happy Baby

Speaking to the camera, Giovanna said of her royal meeting: "What a complete career high, just two mums nattering away, but in true mum fashion, we were nattering so much that by the end we were drinking cold tea."

In her first ever podcast interview, Kate, who is mum to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, revealed that she had used hypnobirthing during labour and admitted that standing outside the Lindo Wing after the births of her children was "slightly terrifying".

When Giovanna asked whether she struggles with mum guilt, Kate replied: "Yes absolutely – and anyone who doesn't as a mother is actually lying!"

