Prince William and Kate Middleton to release new family photo Something to look forward to!

With the royal family's festive plans still to be confirmed this year, one of the things we can look forward to are their annual Christmas cards.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are always among the royals to release a new family portrait with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to send well wishes to the public.

While Kate has showcased her photography skills by taking the official snaps of her children to mark special occasions such as their birthdays, royal photographers Matt Porteous and Chris Jackson have had the pleasure of capturing the Cambridges for their Christmas card photos in recent years.

Last year, the family's festive card was shared by one of Kate's patronages on Twitter.

It showed the Duke and Duchess and their children posing around a vintage motorbike and sidecar, with a dungaree-clad Louis on his smiling dad Prince William's lap and a beaming Kate holding onto a handlebar.

The sweet family portrait was also spotted among the photos on the Queen's desk during her Christmas 2019 broadcast at Windsor Castle.

The Cambridges' 2019 Christmas card on the Queen's desk at Windsor Castle

In 2018, William and Kate shared a gorgeous autumnal picture, taken at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. It showed the family-of-five smiling at the camera, with a then seven-month-old Louis giggling in Kate's arms. Elder siblings George and Charlotte leaned on their father William as they stood on a tree log.

The Duke and Duchess spent the first national lockdown at Anmer Hall, where William and Kate homeschooled George and Charlotte inbetween carrying out their royal duties remotely.

The Cambridges returned to their London home, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, at the end of the summer in time for George and Charlotte to start the new academic year at Thomas's Battersea school in south-west London.

