Giovanna Fletcher was left in tears on Sunday night's I'm A Celebrity after missing out on a treat from home at the end of a very difficult challenge.

Her doting husband Tom Fletcher was quick to express his sadness, sharing a broken heart emoji alongside a snap of the blogger crying alone in the Telegraph.

"That was really tough to watch," he later said on Instagram Stories. "It was awful seeing her... I wish she got it but everyone must be really craving it. Especially for those with really young kids who are craving that connection with home. That has been the hardest thing to watch by far."

Giovanna, 35 - who shares sons Buzz, six, Buddy, four, and Max, two, with husband Tom - admitted her "heart ached" after she, AJ Pritchard and Jordan North were the only campmates to not hear back from their loved ones after completing three tasks together.

"How lovely would it be to hear from Tom and the boys, just a sentence?" the camp leader said, overcome with emotion. "Your heart aches and then you attach yourself to anything... it's a sentence and I'm going to pretend each sentence anyone gets is from the kids and I'm going to adopt them like they're mine."

The camp had taken part in a series of unexpected challenges in a bid to win keys to take back to camp. As they opened the boxes, some of the objects contained access to dinner while the others were gifts from home.

"As the process went on and the boxes became fewer and the treats from home became less [Giovanna] realised that there was an opportunity to not be given a message from loved ones and that's when it really hit home," Vernon Kay later explained in the Telegraph.

It won't be long until Giovanna is reunited with her family as the show comes to an end on Friday. The doting mum and her husband Tom, who have been together for 17 years, tied the knot in 2012 and are now loving parents to their three young sons.

Speaking to Fabulous magazine, Giovanna has previously shared the secret to her happy romance as she admitted that it all comes down to the fact that they still make each other laugh. The author said: "We can be having an argument about something ridiculous and he just makes me crack up. That’s why we’ve been together for so long."

