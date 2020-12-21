Charles Spencer has unveiled the most beautiful Christmas tree in the hallway of Althorp House. The Earl took to Instagram with a snapshot taken inside the Spencer family's ancestral home, showcasing the spectacular tree, which reaches all the way up to the landing of the first floor.

It has been beautifully decorated with warm white lights and gold and red baubles, a glittering star placed on the top. At its base sits an array of Christmas presents, ready for the festive celebrations on 25 December.

The tree stands proudly in front of an open fireplace, which has been adorned with holly on its mantelpiece, while the surrounding walls showcase a number of fine paintings.

Charles, 56, and his family live at Althorp in Northamptonshire, which was built in 1508 and has been the Spencer family seat for 19 generations. Princess Diana grew up at the Northamptonshire estate with her siblings prior to her 1981 marriage to Prince Charles, and it is now her final resting place.

Charles was the youngest child born to John Spencer, 8th Earl Spencer, and Frances Shand Kydd. They had five children in total: Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Jane Fellows, The Hon, John Spencer, who tragically died hours after his birth, Diana and Charles.

Charles himself has seven children from three marriages. He shares Lady Kitty Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer, Lady Amelia Spencer and Louis, Viscount Althorp with first wife Victoria Lockwood. They were married from September 1989 until December 1997.

Charles shares a daughter with his wife Karen Gordon

In 2001, he wed Caroline Freud, with whom he welcomed Lord Edmund Spencer and Lady Lara Spencer.

Charles married Canadian philanthropist Karen Gordon at Althorp in June 2011 and in July the following year, they welcomed their daughter, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer.

He later said: "We hadn't settled on a first name before the birth, but Charlotte is a name we both love, and it really suits her. We knew that as soon as we saw her. And though it's been 15 years since Diana died, I still miss her every day and I wanted her commemorated in the naming of our daughter."

