Princess Diana's brother shared the sweetest childhood photo of himself and his sister at the weekend.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Charles Spencer posted a snapshot from the pair's childhood with no additional comment.

It isn't clear where exactly it was taken, but the image showed Charles and Diana standing next to each other on what looked like a beautiful summer's day.

Diana wore a pink gingham dress while her brother was dressed in blue shorts and a matching top.

The future Princess of Wales' blonde locks fell to her shoulders and her brother also had a neatly combed mane of hair.

Diana had her arm around Charles' shoulder, which prompted one of his followers to respond: "Princess Diana seemed like a caring elder sister. Always loved and never forgotten."

Another agreed, chiming in: "Lovely photo. Sibling love. God rest her soul."

Other fans had equally heartfelt reactions to the lovely picture, which included: "Her legacy and influence remains and in fact gets stronger and stronger as years go by.

Charles shared the sweet photo to Twitter

"It's unbelievable how much she is still loved. She showed the way, and she is dearly missed by charities. She could move mountains," and: "A beautiful photo your lordship, your sister was such a beautiful woman with a beautiful heart and soul, she is still very much missed by us all."

One commenter even shared a personal remembrance of meeting the Princess.

They wrote: "A fond memory... I was her doorman once at the London Palladium, there was a brief moment, a few seconds in time, where, as she passed, she gazed into my eyes and smiled...

"Even now I think so much was said in that moment x."

Charles is now custodian of Althorp House, the Spencers' ancestral home, where he and Diana grew up and where she was laid to rest.

