Queen Máxima of the Netherlands pictured barefoot on work video call We've all been there…

A shirt and tie or a smart blouse on top, but trackies or shorts on your bottom half… we've all been there when working from home!

So who could blame Queen Máxima of the Netherlands when she opted to take a work video call barefoot on Thursday? The royal was spotted ditching her heels as she paid a virtual visit to Senegal in her role as a UN special advocate.

In photos shared on the Dutch royal family's official Instagram account, Máxima was seen sitting alone at a grand conference table in front of a tablet and a large TV screen. One picture showed the queen, 49, with her legs outstretched, inadvertently showing her bare feet.

"Look at her bare feet!" one follower noted, while another wrote on Twitter: "We have not yet been able to catch Máxima wearing sweatpants with stains, but apparently she is Zooming without shoes now." Who can blame her?

The mother-of-three was taking part in a virtual visit to Senegal from Tuesday to Thursday this week in her role as UN Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development.

She had meetings with Senegalese President Sall, Minister for Finance and the Budget, Abdoulaye Daouda Diallo, Minister for Microfinance and the Solidarity-Based Economy, Zahra Iyane Thiam, and Minister for the Digital Economy and Telecommunications, Yankhoba Diatara.

The queen also had another meeting with Governor Koné plus attended a roundtable discussion on digital financial services with representatives of fintech organisations.

Maxima was pictured sitting barefoot at her desk

The caption on Instagram explained: "This virtual visit follows up on the Queen's discussion on inclusive finance with Senegalese President Macky Sall at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in January 2020.

"According to the 2017 Global Findex database, 42% of adults in Senegal have access to financial services at a banking institution or agency, compared with 15% of adults in 2014. Despite the increase, 4.85 million Senegalese still have no access to a savings or other bank account, an insurance policy, a loan, a pension plan or digital payment systems. This restricts their options for economic development.

"Low-income people, women, small businesses and residents of remote areas, including small-scale farmers, are particularly likely to lack access to financial services. Only 38% of women have access to such services, compared with 47% of men."

