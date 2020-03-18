9 home office buys to make working from home a more pleasant experience These could make all the difference

Working from home during isolation periods often means setting yourself up in a space that’s designed to be lived in, and generally isn’t equipped well. Even if you’re lucky enough to have a home office, there’s every chance you could do with investing in some must-haves to make sure you’re utilising the space for long-term work.

Which is where we come in. Whether you’re looking for a desk to help ease your back pain, or simply a laptop stand to help it sit at eye level, these are the best home office buys to invest in now.

Best home office desk

If you have the room to spare, investing in a desk is recommended. Not only will it help you sit up straighter, it’ll make you feel as though you’re in the work environment again, and hopefully increase productivity.

Moveable office desk, £62.99, Amazon

Best office chair

Of course, you’ll need a chair to go with it. This one is relatively affordable, but has all of the must-haves - including adjustable height settings and a comfy seat.

Height adjustable chair, £65.74, Amazon

Best laptop stand

No room for a desk? A laptop stand will help you adjust the height of your screen so you don’t feel as though you’re slouching or leaning forward.

Adjustable laptop desk, £19.99, Amazon

Best desk lamp

Help prevent eye strain by investing in a good lamp that brightens the room, no matter what time of day you’re working. This one has different light settings and won’t take up too much room.

Desk lamp, £30, John Lewis

Best external monitor

If working on a tiny screen every day just isn’t going to cut it, you might want to consider buying a large external monitor. Setting this one up is easy, and you’ll instantly feel the benefits of not squinting.

Samsung curved monitor, £141.86, Amazon

Best standing desk

You can get one of these handy little desks for cheaper than you think, and they save your legs from going numb whilst sitting all day.

Adjustable electric standing desk, £249.99, Amazon

Best work planner

If you’re the type to make to-do lists, these planners are not only aesthetically pleasing, but gorgeous too. With separate sections for everything from expenses to habit tracking and general notes, we think this is a must-have.

Productivity planner, £29.99, Amazon

Best headphones

Chances are, you’re sharing your space with someone else who doesn’t need to overhear your work conferences, so investing in a good pair of headphones will keep noise to a minimum. Also handy for afternoon listening, if you’re the type to work with music in the background.

Bose QuietComfort Wireless headphones, £229, Amazon

Desk plant

Although not technically useful for work (unless you’re a horticulturist) a plant might just brighten up your space and bring a smile to your face. A snake plant can survive with little light and water, so it's perfect for your new home office.

Snake plant, from £10, Patch Plants

