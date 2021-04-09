Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla react to Prince Philip's death

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have released a statement following the death of his beloved father, Prince Philip.

The royal couple paid a heartfelt tribute as they expressed their sorrow following the Duke of Edinburgh's passing.

Clarence House shared a black and white photo of Prince Philip on their social media accounts, with the statement: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course."

Prince Philip's death was announced earlier on 9 April, in a statement from Buckingham Palace.

The Duke spent four-weeks in hospital over February and March, during which he underwent surgery for a pre-existing heart condition.

His eldest son, Prince Charles, made a 200-mile round trip to visit his father during his stay and was the only member of the royal family to see his father in hospital.

Philip's passing is a devastating blow for his family – not least the Queen, to whom he had been married for over 73 years.

Speaking back in November 1997 as she gave her golden wedding anniversary speech at the Banqueting House in London, the monarch famously said: "All too often, I fear, Prince Philip has had to listen to me speaking.

The couple celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in November 2020

"Frequently we have discussed my intended speech beforehand and, as you will imagine, his views have been expressed in a forthright manner.

"He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know."

Prince Philip retired from royal duties in 2017, but still made occasional appearances alongside the Queen and other members of the royal family, including attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May 2018 – albeit with a cracked rib – and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding later that year in October.