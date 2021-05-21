Prince Harry emotionally discusses Princess Diana's relationship with Dodi Al Fayed The Duke of Sussex appeared on The Me You Can't See

Prince Harry made a rare comment about his mother Princess Diana's relationship with Dodi Al Fayed in the mental health series, The Me You Can't See.

During the emotional TV series, which he created and produced with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+, the Duke of Sussex was discussing his wife Meghan Markle's mental health struggles when he referenced Diana and Dodi.

Speaking of Duchess Meghan, he said: "She was going to end her life. It shouldn't have to get to that. Do I have any regrets? Yeah. My biggest regret is not making more of a stance earlier on in my relationship with my wife and calling out the racism when I did.

"History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn't white and now look what's happened. You wanna talk about history repeating itself? They're not gonna stop until she dies. It's incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life."

The late Princess Diana and her boyfriend Dodi tragically passed away after they were involved in a car accident in Paris in 1997. At the time, Prince Harry was just 12 and his elder brother Prince William was 15.

Harry's latest revelations come after the couple recently told Oprah Winfrey that Meghan "didn't want to be alive" while struggling with her mental health, and revealed that a family member had "concerns" over Archie's skin tone when he was born.

During The Me You Can't See, Harry admitted that he realised that he had to speak out. The Duke continued: "My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I: 'Well it was like that for me so it's gonna be like that for you.' That doesn't make sense. Just because you suffered that doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer.

"In fact, quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences that you had, that you can make it right for your kids."

Harry also said he thinks he has a lot of his mum's spirit in him. "Towards my late 20s I was starting to ask questions of, 'Should I really be here?' and that was when I suddenly started going, 'You can't keep hiding from this.' Family members have said, 'Just play the game and your life will be easier,' but I've got a hell of a lot of my mum in me.

"I feel as though I'm outside of the system, but I'm still stuck there. The only way to free yourself and break out is to tell the truth."

The series dropped on Apple TV+ on Friday 21 May.

