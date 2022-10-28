Prince Harry's book Spare: The January 2023 release date, price & voice over news - DETAILS

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Prince Harry’s candid memoir, aptly titled SPARE, has shaken the world this week, and the news has instantly turned the 38-year-old royal into a best-selling authour. Yes, his highly-anticipated book might not be out yet, but it has soared to the top of the book charts on pre-orders alone.

RELATED: Princess Kate's connection to Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' revealed

MORE: Everything Prince Harry's memoir Spare will cover: all the details

The emotionally powerful story will be for those desperate to know what life was really like for Prince Harry growing up within the royal household. The book will focus on his remarkably moving personal journey from trauma to healing, and one that speaks to the power of love as he'll no doubt share details about meeting his future wife, Meghan Markle.

SPARE by Prince Harry, £14 / $36, Amazon

What is Prince Harry's book about?

The press release about the book read: "SPARE takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is his story at last.

"With its raw, unflinching honesty, SPARE is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

Prince Harry at his mother's funeral alongside his brother and his father, King Charles

When is Prince Harry's book released?

The on-sale date will be January 10, 2023.

Who's the narrator of the audio book for Prince Harry's memoir?

This is the exciting bit - Prince Harry has narrated SPARE himself. If there's one book to kickstart your audible membership with, it'll be this one. It's always fascinating to hear the author of their own memoir discuss their life in detail, though we're not sure if we're ready to listen to the chapter about his mother's untimely death. We'll have tissues at the ready for that part.

What does SPARE mean for Prince Harry's book title?

Prince Harry has had this label on his for his entire life. 'The heir and the spare' or 'the spare to the heir' is a common way to refer to the monarch and their sibling. In the olden days when disease was rampant and death among children common, having multiple "spares" ensured the family's line wouldn't end.

Prince Harry with his older brother, the heir, Prince William

How much is Prince Harry's book?

Hardcover UK Price: £14 / U.S. Price: $36.00

EBook UK Price £13.99 /U.S. Price: $17.99

Audio Download: Free with Audible.

WANT MORE? 11 books written by the royals

Will Prince Harry's book sales go to charity?

Prince Harry wishes to support British charities with donations from his proceeds from SPARE. The Duke of Sussex has donated $1,500,000 to Sentebale, an organization he founded with Prince Seeiso in their mothers’ legacies, which supports vulnerable children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana affected by HIV/AIDS. Prince Harry will also donate to the non-profit organization WellChild in the amount of £300,000. WellChild, which he has been Royal patron of for 15 years, makes it possible for children and young people with complex health needs to be cared for at home instead of hospital, wherever possible.

Prince Harry's book jacket photo - anything of interest?

Prince Harry's close-up shot was phographed by Ramona Rosales, the same photographer Prince Harry's wife Megan Markle selected for some of her recent photoshoots.

Megan Markle photographed by Ramona Rosales for Variety magazine

One fan of the photograph commented on the photographer's Instagram photo, saying: "Such beautiful work! You have captured his image in a way that reveals the multifaceted/multidimensional parts of him, which often is flattened. In just one image, you’ve created a curiosity to read this book. I think it’s the emotion you’ve captured in the detail of his eyes. Again. Truly beautiful work."

Prince Harry is wearing a casual look on the jacket cover, no smart suit in sight!

How long is Prince Harry's book?

The page count is 416. We expect to binge read/listen to SPARE in an afternoon.

Will Prince Harry do a promo tour for SPARE?

It's not yet known whether Prince Harry will do any interviews about the book. There is a specially created website called princeharrymemoir.com. And there's also a hashtag! #PrinceHarryMemoir. How very modern.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.