Philip Schofield makes surprising appearance in Prince Harry's new doc 

Apple TV+'s new documentary The Me You Can't See has finally landed on the streaming service, and sees Prince Harry discuss his own mental health journey. In a candid moment in episode five, the Duke of Sussex opened up about the media coverage of his and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah, which featured a voiceover from This Morning's Phillip Schofield.

Speaking about whether he still feels controlled by the media, Prince Harry told Oprah: "They're desperately trying to control the narrative because they know if they lose it, the truth will come out."

Phillip can then be heard speaking from a clip that was taken from This Morning at the time, saying: "We are starting today with a story dominating headlines around the world this morning. Last night, after weeks of speculation, we finally got to hear Harry and Meghan's story as they sat down with Oprah for a tell-all interview."

Harry continued: "I like to think that we were able to speak truth in the most compassionate way possible therefore leaving an opening for reconciliation and healing. The interview was about being real, being authentic, and hopefully sharing an experience that we know is relatable to people around the world, despite our unique privileged position."

Prince Harry and Oprah's new documentary series is out now

Reflecting on his decision to quit royal life, Harry, who is expecting a baby daughter with his wife Meghan this summer, added: "Towards my late 20s I was starting to ask questions of 'Should I really be here?' and that was when I suddenly started going, 'You can't keep hiding from this.'

"Family members have said, 'Just play the game and your life will be easier,' but I've got a hell of a lot of my mum in me. I feel as though I'm outside of the system, but I'm still stuck there. The only way to free yourself and break out is to tell the truth."

