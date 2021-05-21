Prince Harry's biggest revelations from mental health series The Me You Can't See The Duke and Oprah Winfrey have created and produced the show together

Prince Harry bared his soul as he took part in mental health series, The Me You Can't See, which he created and produced with Oprah Winfrey for Apple TV+. The Duke of Sussex made a number of revelations, admitting that he was willing to take drugs at the most "nightmarish" period of his life and also that an argument with his wife Meghan Markle led him to start therapy.

As the series dropped on the streaming service on Friday 21 May, we're taking a look at all the revelatory statements Harry made in his tell-all interview.

WATCH: Official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah's new mental health series

"I was willing to take drugs"

Harry admitted that the worst period of his life was when he was 28 to 32. He said he had panic attacks and severe anxiety and would break out into a sweat before leaving the house. He turned to alcohol and drugs to mask his emotions.

"I would just start sweating. I would feel as though my body temperature was two or three degrees warmer than everybody else in the room. I would convince myself that my face was bright red and therefore everybody could see how I was feeling, but no one would know why, so it was embarrassing," he said. "You get in your head about it and then you're just like, 'Everybody's looking at me.' One bead of sweat feels like the whole face is pouring down. Just sweating, and then just all in my head going, 'This is so embarrassing. What are they thinking of me? They have no idea. I can't tell them.'"

Harry added: "I was willing to drink. I was willing to take drugs. I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling. But I slowly became aware that okay I wasn't drinking Monday to Friday, but I would probably drink a week's worth in one day on a Friday or a Saturday night. And I would find myself drinking not because I was enjoying it but because I was trying to mask something."

The Duke and Oprah Winfrey have created and produced the show together

A fight with Meghan Markle led him to seek therapy

Harry has been attending therapy sessions for the past four years, but it was a fight with his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle that led him to seek professional help.

"I saw GPs. I saw doctors. I saw therapists. I saw alternative therapists. I saw all sorts of people, but it was meeting and being with Meghan," Harry said. "I knew that if I didn't do the therapy and fix myself that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with.

"When she said, 'I think you need to see someone,' it was in reaction to an argument that we had. And in that argument not knowing about it, I reverted back to 12-year-old Harry. The moment I started therapy, it was probably within my second session, my therapist turned around to me and said that sounds like you're reverting to 12-year-old Harry.

"I felt somewhat ashamed and defensive. Like, 'How dare you? You're calling me a child.' And she goes, 'No, I'm not calling you a child. I'm expressing sympathy and empathy for you for what happened to you when you were a child. You never processed it. You were never allowed to talk about it and all of a sudden now it's coming up in different ways as projection. That was the start of a learning journey for me. I became aware that I'd been living in a bubble within this family, within this institution and I was sort of almost trapped in a thought process or a mindset."

Harry and his wife Meghan relocated to the US last year

Harry felt ashamed with how he dealt with his wife Meghan's traumatic feelings

The Duchess has previously spoken about feeling suicidal when she was six months pregnant with her son Archie, and how she couldn't deal with the stress of the limelight and the negative press. One engagement in particular was when they visited the Royal Albert Hall for a charity event, when Meghan had said earlier that night that she was feeling suicidal.

Looking back, Harry admitted: "I'm somewhat ashamed of the way that I dealt with it… When my wife and I were in those chairs gripping each other's hand the moment the lights go down, Meghan starts crying, I'm feeling sorry for her but I'm also really angry with myself that we're stuck in this situation.

"I was ashamed that it got this bad. I was ashamed to go to my family because to be honest with you like a lot of other people my age could probably relate to, I know that I'm not going to get from my family what I need."

Harry feels he has a lot of his mum's spirit in him

As his anxiety and stress became worse, Harry realised that he had to speak out and seek help. He revealed that members of the royal family encouraged him to hold his chin up, but that he has more of his mother, Princess Diana, in him.

"Towards my late 20s I was starting to ask questions of, 'Should I really be here?' and that was when I suddenly started going, 'You can't keep hiding from this.' Family members have said, 'Just play the game and your life will be easier,' but I've got a hell of a lot of my mum in me. I feel as though I'm outside of the system, but I'm still stuck there. The only way to free yourself and break out is to tell the truth."

Harry comments on Princess Diana's relationship with Dodi

The Duke was discussing his wife Meghan Markle's mental health struggles when he referenced Princess Diana's relationship with Dodi Al Fayed.

Speaking of Duchess Meghan, he said: "She was going to end her life. It shouldn't have to get to that. Do I have any regrets? Yeah. My biggest regret is not making more of a stance earlier on in my relationship with my wife and calling out the racism when I did.

"History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn't white and now look what's happened. You wanna talk about history repeating itself? They're not gonna stop until she dies. It's incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life."

