Archie Harrison makes adorable new appearance in Prince Harry's mental health series The Sussexes' son turned two on 6 May

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared adorable home footage of their son Archie in Prince Harry's new mental health docuseries on Apple TV+. The clip was first shown in Prince Harry and Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview in March, but new scenes in The Me You Can't See series show the Duchess hugging her son on the beach, as they play with the family's dogs, Guy and Pula.

The little boy, wearing a button-up cardigan, then grabs the dogs' ball thrower and runs towards dad Harry, toddling between his legs.

Over the footage saying: "If you've been through something that doesn't mean that your kids or that everybody else has to go through the same thing that everybody you've been through. I know that it's my responsibility and my duty to break that cycle."

The Sussexes relocated to the US last year after Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in March 2020.

Archie turned two earlier this month and the Duke and Duchess shared a sweet new image on their Archewell website of their son with his back to the camera holding a huge bunch of balloons.

He's set to become a big brother this summer when Meghan gives birth to a baby girl.

The new photo of Archie shared on his second birthday

Archie was born at the Portland Hospital in London on 6 May 2019 and made his public debut two days later at Windsor Castle.

Harry and Oprah's docuseries features high-profile guests including Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and NBA stars DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway. Mental Health advocate Zak Williams, Olympic Boxer Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs and celebrity chef Rashad Armstead also take part.

The show will premiere on Apple TV+ on 21 May, when all episodes will be available to watch.

