Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal exit made into a game – Kim Kardashian quickly removes it following complaints

Kim Kardashian has taken down a new level that featured on her popular smartphone game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, which seemed to reference Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the royal family.

A new level, titled Royal Runaways, was recently added to the game, featuring a royal couple, Prince Aston and Princess Bianca, who quit royal life after giving a televised interview in which the Princess declares the royal family have been "unwelcoming" to her.

She says: "Prince Aston has done everything in his power to welcome me into the Royal Family.

"Unfortunately, I can't say the same about everyone in his family. "The Queen is a symbol of tradition, but as times change, perhaps some traditions become outdated."

Following a conversation with the Queen, the royal pair decide to leave royal life.

Sources close to Kim have told the Daily Mail that she was not aware of the level's storyline, until Tuesday and that she is "disappointed" and "ahs requested an internal investigation" to avoid it happening again.

Following negative feedback from users, game makers Glu Mobile confirmed they'd removed the game.

"We heard a lot of valuable feedback around our recent Prince Aston and Princess Bianca quest," a spokesman told DailyMail.com.

"It’s clear we missed the mark with this, and we sincerely apologize. We did not intend to direct any negativity towards any particular person or groups of people. The content is no longer live in the game."

The 40-year-old launched her popular game in 2014. In it, players aim to increase their reputation by gaining fans in order to become A-List celebrities.

Players can gain more fans by booking modeling jobs, acting jobs, club appearances, and going on dates. Although the game is free-to-play, in-game money and "K-Stars", which can be used to buy clothing, accessories, or refill your energy, can be purchased for a fee.