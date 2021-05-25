Meghan Markle and son Archie Harrison are identical in new picture The Duchess is pregnant with her second child

At just two years old, Archie Harrison already bears a striking resemblance to his mother, Meghan Markle. A new comparison photo shared on Twitter demonstrates the remarkable similarities between the pair – and fans have been quick to react.

The post shows a picture of Meghan taken when she was six-months-old and sat on the lap of her half-sister, Samantha Markle. The snapshot of Archie, meanwhile, was featured in Prince Harry's Apple TV+ series focused on mental health.

WATCH: Prince Harry reveals Archie's first word

It shows the little boy and dad Harry playing on the swings in the family's Montecito home back garden.

Fans on Twitter rushed to the comments section to discuss the comparison snapshots, with one stating that mother and son look identical with "their dark eyes and smile". A second wrote: "I think he is changing from Harry to Meghan's faces at the moment. I can't wait to see which face will finally stick." A third shared: "Yesss very much like Meghan... Handsome."

Archie been looking a lot like Meghan 😭💞 pic.twitter.com/U8DeZUg94F — Julieth🌻 (@troubleshade) May 22, 2021

Archie bears a striking similarity to mother Megan in this comparison photo

Some commentators, however, thought Archie still largely resembled his dad. "With his hair out he looks like Meg but with a hat on, he's spit image of Harry," one wrote, while a second shared: "He looks like Harry!" "…And he has red hair!" another agreed.

In his mental health series, Harry spoke about his son with Meghan and admitted Archie's first word – "grandma" - had made him feel "really sad". Talking in episode five, the royal revealed that there is a photo of Princess Diana hanging in Archie's nursery.

Little Archie has inherited Meghan's striking dark eyes

"I got a photo of her in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said — apart from 'mama,' 'papa,' it was then 'grandma'. Grandma Diana," he shared.

"It's the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here."

Princess Diana with her two boys, William and Harry

Back in March, during a chat with James Corden on top of a double-decker tourist bus, the father-of-one also revealed another of Archie's first words - "crocodile".

"My son is now over a year and a half, he is hysterical, he's got the most amazing personality, he's already putting two, three words together," he told the host of The Late, Late Show. "He's already singing songs. His first word was 'crocodile', three syllables."

