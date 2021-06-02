Princess Diana's pink dress she wore on her wedding day revealed in new exhibition at Kensington Palace By Heather Cichowski

There has been a lot of excitement since it was revealed Princess Diana's wedding dress was going on display at Kensington Palace for the first time in a quarter of a century thanks to the "Royal Style in the Making" exhibition.

Ahead of the highly anticipated exhibit opening on June 3, a series of behind-the-scenes photographs of some of the pieces on display have been released. They include another very special dress from the People's Princess – the splendid pink suit Diana wore for the first time on her wedding day!

Princess Diana's wedding gown, which was designed by Elizabeth and David Emanuel, is considered one of the most iconic wedding dresses of all time thanks to its easily identifiable silhouette and lengthy train. The opportunity for royals fans to see the gown in person is no doubt a highlight of the exhibition, but the pink suit is a surprise treat.

The chic pink dress and jacket in the "Royal Style in the Making" exhibition were designed by David Sassoon for Bellville Sassoon. Diana selected the designer for various occasions, so it is fitting the brand played a part in her wedding day.

The pink suit features a short-sleeved jacket with contrasting prairie collar and frilled sleeves paired with a fitted dress featuring a fitted waist and buttoned bodice. According to HELLO! UK, the bespoke piece had two jacket options: The short-sleeved one which is seen in the exhibit and a long-sleeved option. There were two styles so the princess would be able to wear what was most appropriate for the weather. Clever!

Although the bubblegum pink Bellville Sassoon coordinates aren't the first look that comes to royal fans' minds when they think of Princes Diana's wedding wardrobe, they still might recognize the look.

MORE: Princess Diana's wedding gown will go on display for the first time in 25 years at Kensington Palace

It was dubbed her "honeymoon" outfit owing to the fact she wore it following her 1981 marriage to Prince Charles for a trip to Gibraltar on the Royal Yacht Britannia that July. The newlywed was snapped in the gorgeous suit, complete with a matching hat and clutch, at Romsey Station before they embarked on their journey abroad.

The pastel ensemble also became part of Diana's regular wardrobe. She appeared in it during her 1982 royal tour of Australia and again in 1983 to open a hospital in Grimsby.

Princess Diana's royal style isn't the only highlight of the exhibition. The summer exhibit explores the relationship between fashion designer and royal client, and also features never-been-seen items from other royals such as a very rare surviving toile, or mock-up dress, of the Queen Mother's 1937 coronation gown. There are clothes as well as sketches on display at the exhibit.

"Royal Style in the Making" will run from June 3, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022 in the newly restored Orangery at Kensington Palace.