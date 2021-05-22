The sweet different names Archie and cousins George, Charlotte and Louis call their grandmother Princess Diana The late People's Princess would have turned 60 this year

Prince Harry has opened up about his late mother Princess Diana and how one of his son's first words was 'grandma'. Speaking during his Apple TV+ mental health series with Oprah Winfrey, Harry referred to his mum as 'Grandma Diana', saying: "I've got a photo of her in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said — apart from 'mama,' 'papa,' it was then 'grandma'. Grandma Diana."

While the late People's Princess is known as 'Grandma Diana' in the Sussex household, Prince William and Kate's children are growing up calling their late grandmother by an equally affectionate name, 'Granny Diana'.

Every Mother's Day, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis make handwritten cards for 'Granny Diana' and this year was no different.

Back in March, William and Kate's official Instagram account shared photos of the touching cards and drawings.

The Cambridge children always write Mother's Day cards for Princess Diana

"Dear Granny Diana, Happy happy Mother's Day. I love you very much and think of you always, sending lots of love from George xxx," the future King's message read, while his sister Charlotte wrote: "Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother's Day, I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte xxx."

The third letter featured an adorable love heart drawing from a then two-year-old Louis, which was accompanied by his name.

George, Charlotte and Louis refer to their grandmother as 'Granny Diana'

Back in 2017, William said he was constantly talking to his children about 'Granny Diana'. In ITV documentary, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, the Duke said: "We've got more photos up round the house now of her and we talk about her a bit and stuff. And it's hard because obviously Catherine didn't know her, so she cannot really provide that - that level of detail.

"So I, I do regularly put George or Charlotte to bed, talk about her and just try and remind them that there are two grandmothers, there were two grandmothers in their lives, and so it's important that they - they know who she was and that she existed."

William also spoke about what kind of grandmother Diana would be, admitting she'd be "a nightmare grandmother". "She'd love the children to bits, but she'd be an absolute nightmare," he said. "She'd come and go and she'd come in probably at bath time, cause an amazing amount of scene, bubbles everywhere, bathwater all over the place and then leave."

