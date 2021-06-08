Holt Renfrew

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan ask fans to donate to four charities in lieu of baby gifts for Lili

By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry took to their Archewell website to express their overwhelming joy about the arrival of their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, born June 4.

Many well-wishers are sending their congratulations, and some are curious about how they can mark the occasion of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter's birth in Santa Barbara. Harry and Meghan have offered some guidance in the birth announcement on the Archewell website. The couple are kindly asking for donations in lieu of gifts for their newborn daughter.

Duchess Meghan joined (L-R) model and activist Adwoa Aboah, former Prime Minister of Australia Julia Gillard, Senior Editor of the Economist Anne McElvoy and executive director of Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) Angeline Murimirwa for an International Women's Day panel in 2019 when she was pregnant with Archie. Photo: © Getty Images

"For those inquiring on sending gifts, we would ask that you support or learn more about these organizations working for women and girls: Girls Inc., Harvest Home, CAMFED or Myna Mahila Foundation," the Sussexes wrote.

Charity work – particularly about supporting girls and women – are key areas for the couple. Having people support these causes in honour of Lilibet is no doubt something that would make them very happy.

MORE: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's daughter Lili isn't the first member of the Royal Family to be born in the U.S.

Girls Inc. is a nonprofit organization "inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold." It's a very meaningful choice to pay tribute to Lili's birth because the duchess convened a roundtable with Girls Inc. and The National Women's Law Center via Archewell while she was pregnant with Lilibet earlier this year.

Harvest Home is another beautiful choice because it supports homeless pregnant women and their children. Archewell's recent multi-year partnership with Procter & Gamble helped assist Harvest Home L.A. with a kind donation to mark Mother's Day 2021.

Archewell worked with P&G to donate diapers, cleaning supplies and other key items for new moms.

Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) aids in the way vulnerable girls and young women are educated on the African continent so that they can help themselves and their communities.

The duke and duchess donated to the cause in September 2020 after they were inspired by fans who donated to it on Prince Harry's birthday! Harry and Meghan have a long history with CAMFED, having worked extensively with it through The Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

Prince Harry with Angie Murimirwa, CAMFED's Executive Director for Africa, when he visited CAMFED at a school in Malawi in 2019. Photo: © Dominic Lipinski/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Finally, the Myna Mahila Foundation is dedicated to building women's networks, improving menstrual hygiene and providing health services and job opportunities to women in India. The nonprofit organization is aiding in India's COVID-19 crisis by supporting a Mobile Health Clinic there right now.

Myna Mahlia Foundation was one of the seven charities Harry and Meghan asked royals fans to donate to in lieu of wedding gifts for their 2018 wedding. The former actress travelled to India to visit the organization in 2017 before her royal life.

Sussex fans have previously used milestone moments in the family's life, such as their wedding anniversary and Archie's birthday, to show support for some charities dear to the couple's hearts. For example, the Sussex Squad donated to CAMFED, as well as other meaningful organizations to Harry and Meghan, in celebration of the duchess's 2019 baby shower for Archie.

