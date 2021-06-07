Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's daughter Lili isn't the first member of the Royal Family to be born in the U.S. By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's newborn daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, no doubt had a unique birth, with the little girl being safely delivered at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on June 4. But it might surprise you to know she is not the first member of the Royal Family be be born in the United States!

The first was Maud Windsor, who was born Stateside in 2013! Maud is the daughter of Harry's cousin Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife Sophie Winkleman. The couple have a lot in common with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including spending time in California, where Maud was born.

Like Meghan, Sophie has worked as an actress. Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor were based in Los Angeles when the British actress worked on Two and a Half Men from 2011 to 2015. During that time, she became pregnant with her first child. Maud Elizabeth Daphne Marina Windsor was born at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in L.A. on Aug. 15, 2013.

The couple eventually returned to London, where they welcomed their second child, daughter Isabella Alexandra May Windsor, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on Jan. 16, 2016.

Maud might have beaten Lili to the record by several years, but Lilibet is the first of the Queen's great-grandchildren to be born in the United States. Frederick's parents are Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. Prince Michael of Kent is Her Majesty's cousin.

A few other royals from other families have been born in the United States. Sweden's Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill's first child, Princess Leonore, was born in New York City in February 2015. Four out of five of Crown Princess Marie-Chantal's children came into the world Stateside, including Princess Maria-Olympia in New York in July 1996.

The Sussexes shared the joyful news they are now a family of four on June 6 in a press release and in a statement posted on their Archewell website.

"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," a spokesperson for the couple announced.

"Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA.

"She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home."

The announcement explained the meaningful name the Harry and Meghan selected for their daughter.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."