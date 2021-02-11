New grandma Sarah Ferguson makes new appearance following the birth of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's baby

Sarah Ferguson has made her second appearance since becoming a grandmother! The Duchess of York appeared in another new video on her YouTube channel following the birth of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's first child, a baby boy, on Feb. 9.

The new grandma read a new book for Story Time With Fergie & Friends. She continued with the unicorn theme of her previous two videos by reading The Unicorn and the Lost Cat by Claire Philip. She wore a pretty floral blouse and had a floral crown on her head. Unfortunately, there weren't any references to the new family member. Perhaps it was recorded before the little lad arrived on Feb. 9.

The 61-year-old has had a busy week! She appeared in a new YouTube video the very day her grandson was born. The clip featured her reading another unicorn book. However, no references were made to the birth of the baby, who has yet to be publicly named.

Then she released another video on Feb. 10. The Story Time With Fergie & Friends video showed Sarah demonstrating how to make unicorn fridge magnets. She appeared to be wearing the same floral outfit as she did in her latest video, leading viewers to believe they were filmed at the same time. We hope one day in the future, grandma Sarah will welcome her grandson on the show to make arts and crafts!

MORE: Hello! Canada readers' top name choices for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal baby

Sarah has yet to release a personal statement about Eugenie and Jack's son, like she did when the couple disclosed they were expecting last September. The Royal Family did release an official birth announcement on Feb. 9. The statement referenced the baby boy's grandparents and great-grandparents, saying Sarah, Prince Andrew, the Queen, Prince Philip and Jack's parents had "been informed and are delighted with the news."

On the same day, Eugenie shared the first photo of her bundle of joy showing his teeny tiny hand.