Queen Rania looks so stylish as she and King Abdullah visit the U.S. with Crown Prince Hussein By Heather Cichowski

Queen Rania, King Abdullah II and their eldest son Crown Prince Hussein are in Washington, D.C. on a royal tour, where they have gone to the White House and met with U.S. politicians and notable figures, including President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Jordanian royals have offered glimpses of their royal visit to the United States via Instagram and in royal engagement images. The photos have also highlighted Rania's impeccable tour style.

PHOTOS: Queen Rania of Jordan's most beautiful style moments

During Rania, Abdullah and Hussein's official visit to Washington, the Jordanian royal family stepped out to the White House on July 19. They met with Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla. The chic royal was effortless in a pale seafoam button-down top with coordinating flowing trousers.

Rania later uploaded a photo of herself with Jill. The 50-year-old stunned in red while the U.S. First Lady was elegant in white. Queen Rania wore a midi dress featuring long sleeves and a tie collar. The outfit was completed with a striking brooch detail. The mom of four cinched the waist of the frock with a black belt and donned bronze heels.

For another event with Grace Nelson, the wife of NASA Administrator and former Senator Bill Nelson, Queen Rania brought more colour in a hot pink pencil skirt from Valentino paired with an ivory blouse.

Both pieces boasted unique details thanks to the pleating on the vibrant skirt and the draped neckline of the top.

She accessorized with statement earrings, a micro bag and soft pink textured heels.

In the fashionable Jordanian royal's fourth appearance of the visit, she wowed in an emerald green top with embellished buttons paired with a white paper bag waist skirt. Rania stepped out in the striking style as she joined King Abdullah at the White House again.





Abdullah and Rania last visited the White House in Washington, D.C. in June 2018. During their time stateside, the Jordanian queen wowed in a series of elegant outfits, including a pastel pink ensemble. She was beautiful in flowing layers of cotton candy pink with a matching bag.

The royals' latest visit is linked with the ties between the United States and Jordan. They are focused on a number of topics, including the coronavirus pandemic.