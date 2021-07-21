Queen Rania looks so stylish as she and King Abdullah visit the U.S. with Crown Prince Hussein

hellomagazine.com
The Jordanian royals are in Washington D.C. and have met with U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.
Queen Rania, King Abdullah II and their eldest son Crown Prince Hussein are in Washington, D.C. on a royal tour, where they have gone to the White House and met with U.S. politicians and notable figures, including President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
The Jordanian royals have offered glimpses of their royal visit to the United States via Instagram and in royal engagement images. The photos have also highlighted Rania's impeccable tour style.
During Rania, Abdullah and Hussein's official visit to Washington, the Jordanian royal family stepped out to the White House on July 19. They met with Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla. The chic royal was effortless in a pale seafoam button-down top with coordinating flowing trousers.
King Abdullah II and Queen Rania looked sharp in tailoring during a meeting with CEO of Pfizer Dr. Albert Bourla on July 19 in Washington. Photo: © Courtesy of Queen Rania's Office
Rania later uploaded a photo of herself with Jill. The 50-year-old stunned in red while the U.S. First Lady was elegant in white. Queen Rania wore a midi dress featuring long sleeves and a tie collar. The outfit was completed with a striking brooch detail. The mom of four cinched the waist of the frock with a black belt and donned bronze heels.
For another event with Grace Nelson, the wife of NASA Administrator and former Senator Bill Nelson, Queen Rania brought more colour in a hot pink pencil skirt from Valentino paired with an ivory blouse.
She stepped out in a beautifully elegant ensemble for a lunch hosted by Grace Nelson on July 20. Photo: © Courtesy of Queen Rania's Office
Both pieces boasted unique details thanks to the pleating on the vibrant skirt and the draped neckline of the top.
Her accessories were not to be missed. Photo: © Courtesy of Queen Rania's Office
She accessorized with statement earrings, a micro bag and soft pink textured heels.
What a stylish group! Photo: © Courtesy of Queen Rania's Office
In the fashionable Jordanian royal's fourth appearance of the visit, she wowed in an emerald green top with embellished buttons paired with a white paper bag waist skirt. Rania stepped out in the striking style as she joined King Abdullah at the White House again.
Abdullah and Rania last visited the White House in Washington, D.C. in June 2018. During their time stateside, the Jordanian queen wowed in a series of elegant outfits, including a pastel pink ensemble. She was beautiful in flowing layers of cotton candy pink with a matching bag.
King Abdullah II and Queen Rania at the White House in June 2018. She made a style statement in soft pink. Photo: © Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images
The royals' latest visit is linked with the ties between the United States and Jordan. They are focused on a number of topics, including the coronavirus pandemic.