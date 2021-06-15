Zara Tindall looks gorgeous at 2021 Royal Ascot in one of first appearances after birth of son Lucas By Heather Cichowski

Zara and Mike Tindall stepped out in style to the first day of Royal Ascot on June 15. It was one of the first public appearances for the couple since they welcomed their son, Lucas Tindall, in March.

The parents of three joined Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla and Princess Anne in Ascot for the first day of the races, which are running from June 15 to 19 and open to the public this year.

The fashionable couple were dressed in their finest, with the former rugby player in a morning suit and top hat with printed tie.

Anne's daughter wowed in shades of ivory. Zara wore the Polka Dot Print Pussybow Dress + Tie ($620) dress from ME+EM – Duchess Kate is also a fan of the label. Zara accessorized with a floral fascinator from Juliette Botterill Millinery and Ray-Ban sunglasses.

The mom of three's sophisticated look was rounded out with court shoes from Emmy London, an Anya Hindmarch clutch and Laurence Coste earrings.

It is a joyful return because Royal Ascot is one of the highlights of the summer for many, including the Royal Family. It's tradition for royals to take in the races, but they were not able to do so last year because Royal Ascot was not open to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PHOTOS: The most outrageous Royal Ascot hats ever

Zara and Mike were last seen publicly with the Royal Family for Prince Philip's funeral on April 17 at Windsor Castle.

The couple welcomed their son, Lucas Philip Tindall, on March 21. The little guy is Zara and Mike's third child after daughters Mia Tindall, 7, and Lena Tindall, 2. Lucas's middle name is a sweet tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh as well as Mike's father, Philip Tindall.

Mike talked about the baby's surprising birth story to his co-hosts on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast. Lucas was born at the Tindall's home in Gatcombe Park.

"Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house," revealed Mike about Lucas's dramatic arrival. "Arrived very quickly. Didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor."