Kate Middleton's special connection to the Olympics revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been showing their support for Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics, with the couple sending a congratulatory message to dressage rider, Charlotte Dujardin, on becoming the most decorated British female Olympian of all time.

Prince William and Kate are both keen sports enthusiasts, but did you know that the Duchess has a particularly special link to the Olympics?

On Thursday, the Cambridges also retweeted a message from SportsAid, which read: "Huge congratulations to SportsAid and @TalentedAthlete alumna @Mall_Franklin on winning in the women's #canoeslalom at #Tokyo2020 Mallory is pictured below, aged 16, after claiming at the European Junior Championships back in 2010... she's come a long way since!"

The Duchess has been patron of SportsAid since 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians, who were previously supported by the organisation.

SportsAid helps young British sportsmen and women aspiring to be the country's next Olympic, Paralympic, Commonwealth and World Champions. The charity supports over 1,000 athletes each year, the vast majority aged 12 to 18, by helping financially towards training and competition costs.

Kate on the track at the SportsAid event at the London Stadium in February 2020

It was revealed by the charity earlier this week that 61 per cent of the athletes selected to represent Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have received financial support and recognition from SportsAid during their careers.

In February 2020, Kate showed off her athletic skills as she attended a SportsAid event at the London Stadium at the Olympic Park in Stratford. She was joined by heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill, swimmer Rebecca Adlington and taekwondo athlete Lutalo Muhammad.

The royal family also attended various events of the London 2012 Olympic Games, where Zara Tindall won a silver medal as part of Team GB eventing.

