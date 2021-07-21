Here's where to shop the coveted Team GB x Ben Sherman Tokyo Olympics 2020 collection

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The long-awaited Tokyo Olympics 2020 begins on Friday 23 July. After being postponed due to the pandemic, it's set to be a more low-key event than usual, but the opening ceremony will be a celebration of all things sport and style, with Adele rumoured to perform.

​​Each team will be dressed by iconic designers from their country. Team GB has chosen legendary British menswear designer Ben Sherman, while the US has enlisted Ralph Lauren and Italy has partnered with Giorgio Armani.

Want to show your support? The Team GB x Ben Sherman collection worn by our athletes is available to buy online, and with its cool Ivy League-inspired 60s-style aesthetic, you'll want to wear it far beyond the opening night.

Choose from a selection of graphic t-shirts, striped polo shirts, bomber jackets and Harrington jackets as seen on the likes of Jack Laugher and Morgan Lake. Available in both men's and women's sizes, which can of course be worn interchangeably, they're all made from sustainable organic cotton and feature red, white and blue shades.

Watch the opening ceremony on BBC One from 11.20am on Friday and order now to get your pieces in time - they're selling out quickly.

