5 royal couples who fell in love at the Olympics

King Frederik and Queen Mary, then Crown Prince and Crown Princess, were newlyweds at the Athens 2004 Olympics (pictured above), but they first met four years earlier at the Sydney Games.

Frederik met his future wife in a crowded Sydney pub, the Slip Inn, during the Olympics, introducing himself only as 'Fred'.

A friend of one of Australian-born Mary's friends, Beatrice Tarnawski, had arranged an informal evening out for Bruno Gómez-Acebo, nephew of King Juan Carlos of Spain, who brought along Prince Nikolaos of Greece, Frederik, who was with his brother Joachim, and Princess Martha Louise of Norway.

Not that ad agency exec Mary was aware she was in royal company until about 30 minutes into her light-hearted encounter with the group.

She later said in a 2005 interview: "The first time we met we shook hands. I didn't know he was the prince of Denmark. Half an hour later someone came up to me and said, 'Do you know who these people are'?"

After a long-distance relationship, Frederik proposed to Mary in 2003, giving his fiancée an emerald-cut diamond flanked by two rubies in colours that reflected Denmark's national flag.

The pair were married on 14 May 2004 at Copenhagen Cathedral. They have since welcomed four children - Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella and twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Frederik and Mary became king and queen of Denmark in January 2024, following Frederik's mother Queen Margrethe's abdication.