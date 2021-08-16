The Queen expresses sadness over deaths in Haiti earthquake in personal note The monarch, 95, is currently residing at Balmoral Castle

The Queen has shared her sadness at the devastation caused by the Haiti earthquake in a message of condolence to the prime minister of the Caribbean nation.

The death toll from the 7.2 magnitude quake has risen to 1,297 as rescuers race to find survivors amid the rubble ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching tropical storm.

Saturday's earthquake left around 5,700 people injured, with thousands displaced from their destroyed or damaged homes.

The monarch, 95, who is currently staying at her Scottish estate Balmoral, wrote to Haiti's prime minister, Ariel Henry, on Monday, saying: "I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the earthquake in Haiti.

"My thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost their lives, loved ones and homes, as well as the emergency services working in the recovery effort. ELIZABETH R."

Rescuers search through destroyed buildings after the earthquake in Haiti

There are also fears that heavy rain brought by Tropical Depression Grace, that is expected to pass over the worst affected area later on Monday, could trigger landslides.

The Queen was officially welcomed to Balmoral Castle during a short ceremony last Monday. She traditionally stays at her Scottish estate until October and is then likely to return to Windsor Castle, where she has permanently resided since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Her Majesty has been joined by several family members during her summer break, including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke of York and his former wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and their six-month-old son, August.

