Prince Charles shares heartwarming childhood photo with the Queen, Prince Philip and Princess Anne The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have been sharing insights about Clarence House

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall delighted royal fans as they shared a sweet childhood snap of Prince Charles and Princess Anne with the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh on social media on Wednesday.

The couple posted a black and white photo of the royals in the garden at Clarence House – Charles and Camilla's official London residence.

The caption read: "Taken 70 years ago this month, this photo shows The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles and Princess Anne enjoying a warm summer day in the Clarence House garden."

The monarch and her husband can be seen relaxing on a blanket as Charles, then aged around three, plays with his younger sister, Anne, then one, in the flower beds.

Royal fans were quick to react in the comments, with one writing: "A lovely family photo." Another added: "What a beautiful picture." A third said: "What a beautifully captured picture!"

Prince Philip sadly passed away at the age of 99 in April, with his funeral held at St George's Chapel in Windsor eight days later.

The family photo was taken in 1951 at Clarence House

Charles, 72, paid tribute to his father after his death in a moving broadcast, in which he said: "I particularly wanted to say that my father, for I suppose the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable, devoted service to the Queen, to my family and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth.

"As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously. He was a much loved and appreciated figure and apart from anything else, I can imagine, he would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and the Commonwealth, who also I think, share our loss and our sorrow."

Charles and Camilla's social media accounts have been sharing facts about Clarence House over the past week, while also allowing members of the public to take a virtual tour of their London home while it is currently closed to visitors.

Last week, on what would have been his grandmother's birthday, Charles also shared a sweet childhood snap with the Queen Mother.

