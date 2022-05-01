Prince Harry enjoys fun weekend with old friends in Los Angeles The pair go way back!

Prince Harry reunited with one of his closest friends, Nacho Figueras, on Saturday for a friendly game of polo - and the pair looked closer than ever.

MORE: Who are Prince Harry's closest friends? See his squad here

Nacho, who is a professional polo player, and face of Ralph Lauren, joined the Duke of Sussex at the Sanatabara Polo and Racquet Club for the Harry East Memorial Tournament.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry plays polo in Singapore

Taking to his Instagram feed, Nacho posted a fabulous photo of the reunion. Captioning the post he penned: "Thrilled to be riding alongside my friend, Prince Harry, and the rest of the Los Padres team at the @santabarbarapoloclub ‘s Harry East Memorial Tournament.

READ: Polo player Nacho Figueras on Princes William and Harry: 'It's always fun to be around them'

SEE: Prince Harry's friend Nacho Figueras shares photo of evening reception invite

"We’ve ridden together many times over the years and now that we’re both parents, it’s extra special to be able to spend this time together.

Nacho shared the update with his 179,000 Instagram followers

"The name Los Padres was inspired by the proximity of the field to the Los Padres National Forest and also by our connection as fathers. Photo credit: @aurorafigueras."

Fans were delighted to see the besties back together and left their messages on the post.

One fan penned: "Oh Nacho. Tears in my eyes. Your relationship with Prince Harry is one of the most inspirational friendships I know of in the public eye.

The Duke of Sussex and Nacho often play charity games together

"What a great idea to form a polo team to celebrate that bond of friendship and family and further raise money for good causes. Archie is going to freak out!"

A second replied: "Absolutely awesome to see you two playing together again and all for a worthy cause as usual. Keep up the good work."

A third commented: "Great to see you and your brother #PrinceHarry enjoying the game you love for a greater good as always."

The friendship has been long-standing for over 13 years. Talking to Insider, Nacho explained it was their shared love of sport and philanthropy which united the pair as friends.

The celebrity couples go way back

Nacho told Insider: "Of course, I think the fact that we both feel the same way about giving back obviously helps you to have a good relationship,"

The sportsman is an ambassador of Senetable an organisation founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso, which is dedicated to helping children and young people in Lesotho who or whose family's suffer with HIV and AIDs.

Talking to HELLO! About his commitment to the charity, Nacho said: "It’s something I’m very proud of.

Nacho and his wife Delfina attended Meghan and Harry's royal wedding

"I’ve been to Lesotho twice and I love it. It’s a wonderful thing to be able to use the sport that you love as a platform to help kids that really need it.”

As for Harry's riding abilities, Nacho was also very impressed and praised both Prince Harry and Prince William for their polo-playing skills. "They love the sport of polo so it's always fun to be around them," Nacho said.

"It's always fun to help them and an honour to help them raise money, which is what they use polo for, for charities, so it's a wonderful thing."

He added: "Their grandmother [the Queen] is a big fan of horses and very passionate. Their grandfather played, their father played, they both play. They're great riders."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.