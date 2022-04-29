A young Prince William is compared to hilarious viral star in rare childhood clip The Duke was an adorable child

Prince William has been compared to a viral sensation in an unearthed childhood clip. The candid video showed a young William shouting at his baby brother Prince Harry and fans joked that he's just like the 'Charlie bit my finger' star.

Prince Charles was holding onto baby Harry at the time who was seen patting William on the head, pulling his hair and hitting his head with his feet.

William can be heard shrieking: "Harry noooooo. Owwww Harry! Harry stop it!" as the cameras were flashing away with Charles trying to keep control of the situation by moving baby Harry around.

Prince William tells Prince Harry off in a hilarious clip

"Harry noo and Charlie bit my finger vibes," wrote one fan and this comment alone received 74 likes. "Charly bit my finger and it hurts," agreed one follower.

"Harry sure was giving Charles a run for his money. Love William complaining about his brother," penned one and: "Adorable," said another.

Prince William was an adorable young child

The 'Charlie bit my finger' video was a 2007 internet hit where a young boy called Harry put his finger in his younger brother Charlie's mouth and his shocked reaction saying: "Charlie bit me. And that really hurt" captured audiences.

The brothers now live across the pond from each other

The young Duke of Cambridge clearly had bags of personality as a child and in another unearthed childhood clip, William was captured sulking when his mother, Princess Diana, ended playtime and told him it was time to go in from the garden at Kensington Palace.

William glared at his mother and stood firmly rooted to the spot, but his mother knew exactly how to handle it. Diana can be heard using reverse psychology, and she said: "All right Harry will have all the fun then," as she turned and walked away with a young Prince Harry in her arms.

"No no no," yelled William back at her as he ran by his mother's side. A brilliant example of Diana's fine parenting!

