Prince Harry's polo friend Nacho Figueras jumps to his defence after he leaves baby Archie at home

Prince Harry's close friend Nacho Figueras has shared his views on Harry spending some time away from his newborn son Archie, who is just two and a half weeks old. Speaking to reporters at the Sentebale Polo Cup in Italy, Nacho defended the royal, saying: "I am a father of four and sometimes duty calls, this is 24 hours away from the house, I think he's doing just fine. He's a wonderful father and very present and he's here for an amazing cause so I don't see that as a problem."

Nacho, who was a guest at Harry and Meghan's wedding last year, was also asked how the Duke is coping with baby Archie. "He's doing great. Sleeping, you should ask him, but I think he's doing great," said the professional polo player. "I just saw him, he's ready for the game and had a good night's sleep, so we're excited about being able to do a great job today for Sentebale, which is why we're here.

Harry poses with Nacho's wife Delfina, Nacho and Johnny Hornby

"Being a father always changes you, he seems to be very, very happy, I think this is a very exciting part of his life. He was ready for it and I think he's loving it. I always thought that he would be an amazing father because he has a great affinity for children – two weeks is very, very soon but I'm sure he's changed."

Nacho was attending the Sentebale Polo Cup in Rome, Italy in his role as ambassador for Sentebale. The polo match is the flagship annual fundraising event for Harry's charity which helps children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana. The Duke set up the organisation in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho after spending time in the African country on his gap year. They co-founded Sentebale, which means "forget-me-not" in English, in memory of their late mothers.

Nacho is an ambassador for Harry's charity Sentebale

Every year, Harry takes part in the charity polo match alongside his friend Nacho, who usually captains their team. Nacho made headlines during last year's match in Berkshire after he photobombed a rare PDA moment between Harry and his wife Meghan. Seeing the funny side of the situation, the Argentinian sportsman shared the snap on Instagram, joking: "When you wished the trophy would turn into a violin. What an incredible love story."

