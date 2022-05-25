Prince William's toned biceps has royal fans doing a double take The Duke was visiting The Royal Marsden Hospital

Fans have gone wild for Prince William's muscular biceps after he made an appearance at The Royal Marsden Hospital on Tuesday.

READ: Why Prince William was the chosen royal to present Deborah James with her damehood

The Duke of Cambridge shared a carousel of images on his official Instagram page much to the delight of his fans. Reacting to the post, admirers swooned over the father-of-three's toned arms which were clearly visible beneath his maroon hospital scrubs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick

One fan commented: "Lovely to see this engagement and of course…William in scrubs."

Another penned on Twitter: "The most attractive aspect of William. He needs to show these arms more!"

And a third remarked: "Now we know why Kate smiles so much."

READ: Prince William reveals George, Charlotte and Louis's reaction to their parents' glitzy Top Gun outing

READ: Host a Jubilee party like Prince William and Kate Middleton

This isn't the first time fans have been caught off-guard by the Duke's muscular physique. In May last year, royal enthusiasts went gaga for Prince William's biceps after he shared a picture of himself receiving his first COVID-19 vaccination.

Prince William's toned arms sent fans wild

Reacting to the post, one fan commented: "Those guns tho", whilst a second penned: "He is really fit."

Prince William – who has been patron of The Royal Marsden since 2017 - was visiting the London hospital in order to watch a cancer patient undergo some cutting-edge treatment from a robotic surgeon.

The royal was visiting The Royal Marsden Hospital

The Royal Marsden's life-saving treatment and research are improving cancer outcomes for many across the country. With the use of robotic-guided procedures, they’re now able to deliver faster, more accurate, and therefore more effective treatment.

Earlier this month, the Prince made headlines after he presented Deborah James with her Damehood in the comfort of her own home.

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge have been vocal supporters of Deborah and recently shared a heartfelt message with fans, writing: "Every now and then, someone captures the heart of the nation with their zest for life & tenacious desire to give back to society. @bowelbabe is one of those special people."

The pair added: "Deborah, our thoughts are with you, your family and your friends. Thank you for giving hope to so many who are living with cancer. W & C."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.