Prince William is due to get one very exciting birthday present this year, as the Royal Mint unveiled a special £5 coin that will feature his portrait and cypher.

This will be the first time that the Duke of Cambridge will appear on a coin that has been created by the Royal Mint, and his grandmother the Queen's face will also appear on the back of the coin. There will be an inscription on the edge reading: "HRH The Duke of Cambridge". The Queen's portrait has been designed by Jody Clark, while William's has been designed by Thomas T. Docherty.

This isn't the only coin that will be released, as there will also be a limited-edition two piece set, one featuring a 0.25oz celebration coin and another a 1982 sovereign coin – which marks when the Duke was born.

Another coin will also be released, and it has been designed using laser technology that was made a "high relief finish" which will give William's portrait an enhanced quality.

William will no doubt be thrilled with the gift

Speaking of the design of the coin, Thomas explained: "The design strikes a balance between the fresh energy of His Royal Highness being a young dad with the ceremonial nature of his royal position.

"A three-quarter angle of the portrait creates a more dynamic portrait rather than a traditional side-on profile. I used certain clay sculpting techniques on a digital platform to achieve the style needed for the design, to translate effectively from two to three dimensions.

"Using technology, we can now produce designs and sculptures with better efficiency compared to when I began my career 17 years ago. There's a high level of skills and craftsmanship needed to sculpt designs – the tools are different but the principles remain the same."

The royal was recently at the Top Gun premiere

Clare Maclennan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, added: "The elegant design features a portrait of HRH alongside his royal cypher and the number 40, which pays homage to the maturity and grace of the prince who has become a senior member of the royal family, a devoted husband and a loving father of three, through the eyes of the world.

"Marking this extra special occasion, we have also struck a limited-edition gold coin made with 5oz of fine gold and struck in high relief to elevate the artistry of the design.

"Our limited-edition precious metal coins combine fine craftsmanship and rarity, making them an attractive keepsake for collectors and investors."

