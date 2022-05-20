Prince William reveals George, Charlotte and Louis's reaction to their parents' glitzy Top Gun outing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Tom Cruise at the film premiere

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rubbed shoulders with the likes of Tom Cruise as they attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London on Thursday evening.

William and Kate enjoyed a glitzy night out in the capital and judging by the future King's comments, it sounds like their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were gutted to miss out.

READ: Inside Kate Middleton's inner circle of close friends

William spoke to nine-year-old Alfie Everett-Fletcher at the cinema, who later revealed: "He asked me what I liked about the last one, the things I like, if I like jets and planes and motorbikes."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate enjoy glitzy red carpet night out

Alfie said William told him he is a "big fan" of the film and "cars and stuff" and that his own children were "jealous" to miss the premiere. Alfie's mother Elise Everett added: "He said they have had the theme tune for the film playing with their kids."

SEE: Kate Middleton's subtle dress change no one spotted - did you notice it?

READ: Kate Middleton reveals sweet fact about youngest son Prince Louis

Outside the auditorium, Poppy Saunders, 11, was tasked with presenting the Duchess with a bouquet of flowers. "I gave the flowers and shook hands and she said ‘hello Poppy’. She said a lot about how the kids love the film as well," the young schoolgirl revealed.

Her mother Linsay Saunders added: "She said she liked sweet peas because there were sweet peas in the flowers." Ms Saunders also said Kate told them George, Charlotte and Louis "wished they were here tonight".

Tom Cruise escorted the royals down the red carpet

William and Kate arrived to cheers and flashes of cameras as they graced the red carpet in London. The Duchess wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off Kate's collarbones. She added Robinson Pelham's Tsar Star diamond earrings in 14ct white gold.

Although William looked dashing in his McQueen suit, it was his shoes from C&J that grabbed attention, as they were emblazoned with an F-15 fighter jet, like those used in the movie.

As well as being escorted down the red carpet by protagonist Tom, the royals also spoke to other cast members and Hollywood stars including Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Greg Tarzan Davies, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez and Lewis Pullman.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.