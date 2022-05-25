Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrate exciting news ahead of return to Canada This is huge

Prince Harry received some incredible news this week, and both he and his wife Meghan will no doubt be delighted.

Ahead of the return of the Invictus Games, it has been announced that the Canadian government and the government of British Columbia are each committing $15million to support the 2025 event, which is set to be held in Vancouver and Whistler in 2025.

The Prince founded the Games back in 2014 and the Sussexes also made their first-ever public appearance at the Invictus Games in Toronto three years later, where they looked so in love.

WATCH: Meghan Markle kisses Prince Harry after his team win

Canada holds a special place in the couple's heart for several reasons, as it is also where Meghan used to live while filming the TV show Suits and where the couple lived – and spent their first Christmas with son Archie – after stepping back as senior working members of the royal family.

Meghan joined her husband to attend the launch of this year's Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

Meghan supported Harry at the launch of the 2022 Invictus Games

The Games, which gives injured and ill members of the military the chance to compete in a range of sporting events, was postponed twice due to the pandemic before finally being held in April.

Last week, Harry revealed that two more nations would be competing in future events, as he welcomed Colombia and Nigeria to the Invictus Games Foundation.

In a statement, he said: "The world felt the power of our Invictus community last month in The Hague and now I am delighted to announce that we have two new nations – Colombia and Nigeria – joining our inspiring international family.

Meghan attended the 2017 Invictus Games

"As we continue to harness the power of sport in recovery and rehabilitation year-round, I'm proud to share that Invictus is now represented across every continent (except Antarctica).

"The Invictus community of nations is built by the resilience of the men and women who serve or have served, and it's a distinct honour to offer even more wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans the opportunity to be included in the community and programming we offer."

