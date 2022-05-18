Prince Harry faces personal setback ahead of return to UK with Meghan Markle The MOD has made an announcement

Prince Harry's Invictus Games is undergoing a major change.

The Ministry of Defence has made the decision to halt Help for Heroes longstanding relationship with the Games, reports The Telegraph's Camilla Tominey.

Help For Heroes had taken an important role in the selection, training, and development of Team UK, along with the Royal British Legion. But the MOD has now decided that the RBL will be solely responsible for those taking part.

The veterans' charity has been involved with Invictus ever since Harry founded it back in 2014.

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014

It's thought the decision was made by the MOD before last month's Invictus Games at The Hague, which was attended by Harry and wife Meghan Markle. However, the announcement was delayed to avoid overshadowing the competition.

Lis Skeet, the services director of Help For Heroes, confirmed: "Help For Heroes is incredibly proud to have trained, supported and delivered Team UK for the past five Invictus Games.

Harry and Meghan at the Games in The Hague last month

"However, following extensive discussions, it has been decided by the MoD that the Royal British Legion will lead the end-to-end delivery of Team UK to the Invictus Games for the next five years and will also be the main funder of the programme.

"Unfortunately, therefore, we will no longer be directly involved in Invictus Team UK."

Help For Heroes wil no longer be directly involved with Invictus Team UK

She added: "We want to emphasise that this was not a decision we made ourselves. We know the Games continues to play a unique role in shining a light on the abilities of wounded veterans. The MoD considered proposals from the Invictus UK partnership and have chosen this route moving forwards.

"Our focus now is on helping more people across the UK, within their communities, as part of keeping our promise to be here for wounded veterans for as long as they need us. Of course, we will continue to cheer Team UK on and look forward to seeing what the Invictus Games achieves in the future."

Harry and Meghan will return to the UK for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

It comes as Harry and Meghan prepare to return to the UK to take part in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

A spokeswoman for the couple confirmed: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children."

It will be the first time Harry and Meghan have brought their family to the UK since leaving for the US in 2020. The Duke previously said he had wanted to return to his home country but felt it wasn't safe to due to his lack of security.

