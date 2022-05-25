Meghan Markle's public tribute to Lili ahead of first birthday

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Last Sunday the Duchess of Sussex turned heads at a special charity polo match as she channelled Eliza Doolittle with her outfit, but there was one small detail which went largely unnoticed by royal fans.

As Meghan Markle presented Prince Harry and his Los Padres team with the winner's trophy, and went on to kiss her husband on the lips, an elegant gold 'L' initial ring could be seen on her right hand, no doubt a sweet tribute to her 11-month-old daughter, Lilibet Diana.

WATCH: Meghan congratulates Harry following team win

This adorable nod to her youngest child is not the first time the royal has worn sentimental jewellery as a means to honour her nearest and dearest.

Back in 2019, the mum-of-two was seen wearing a delicate 'A' initial necklace as she attended Serena Williams' Wimbledon match. As an obvious tribute to her son, Archie, Meghan looked effortlessly chic as she paired the simple jewellery with a white pinstripe blazer, oversized sunglasses, and a woven fedora hat.

Meghan wore the special ring in honour of her daughter Lilibet

The revelation comes in the run-up to Lilibet's first birthday which is due to be celebrated here in the UK. On 5 June, Lili – as she is known to close family members– will mark her milestone birthday alongside her parents and older brother as they arrive just in time for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Lilibet's birthday will be a particularly momentous occasion seeing as it will be her first time meeting her great-grandmother and namesake the Queen. Her passing visit will also allow the small tot to spend plenty of time with her grandparents, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Duchess wearing an 'A' necklace at Wimbledon in 2019

As part of the Jubilee celebrations, it was recently revealed that Meghan and Harry will not be joining the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour.

Making the announcement, a spokesman for Buckingham Palace said: "After careful consideration, The Queen has decided this year's traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2 June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen."

