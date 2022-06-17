Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway was moved to tears as she gave an emotional speech at a gala honouring her 18th birthday.

The royal actually turned 18 back in January, but the event is only being held now because of coronavirus restrictions. The event has been attended by her family as well as members of royal families from across Europe, including King Felipe of Spain, who is a godfather of the Princess, Crown Prince Frederik, another godfather, and Crown Princess Mary. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima from the Netherlands are also present alongside their daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia, 18.

On Thursday there was a gala dinner in Oslo and the stylish young royal wore a strapless, ivory and polka-dot gown which was fashioned out of layers upon layers of tulle. Fans clamoured to catch a glimpse of the Princess before she headed into the party which was attended by the Norwegian Government and she was accompanied by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

At the gala, Ingrid had a photo taken with royals who would one day ascend to the throne, including Princess Estelle of Sweden, Princess Amalia from the Netherlands, Princess Elizabeth of Belgium and Prince Charles of Luxembourg.

The event marks the first time that the royal had been out in a tiara, and she made her official tiara debut in her a series of portraits released for her 18th birthday. Dressed in a stunning midnight blue ballgown, the princess looked beautiful as she posed proudly with her diamond and pearl tiara in the photographs that were taken in the Upper Vestibule at the Royal Palace.

Ingrid took centre stage in a photo that captured all of the many royals who were at the event, including her parents Princess Mette-Marit, Prince Haakon. She commanded attention in the photo in which she wore a striking purple gown and the tiara, which her great-great grandmother received as a gift over 120 years ago.

As the banquet was prepared Ingrid was escorted through the halls by her grandfather, King Harald. Items on the menu for the esteemed gala included carrot tartare, tarragon mayonnaise, horseradish and apple for starters. For the main course there was a choice of asparagus, scallops, pickled ginger, elderflower, raspberry and chive flower or halibut, french fries, mini carrots, oyster mushrooms, petite-pois puree and butter sauce. And then for dessert it was simply strawberries and ice cream.

Harald delivered a speech in honour of his granddaughter and elicited laughs on several occasions, but he ended his words with a poignant piece of advice for Ingrid. He said: "I've told you this many times before, Ingrid, but a grandfather is allowed to repeat his most important piece of advice over and over again: Be yourself. And trust that it is enough - always."

As Ingrid gave her own speech she had to wipe away tears as she thanked her brothers, Marius and Magnus, and her voice even broke as she spoke of them. In emotional words, she said: "Marius, thank you for everything I have learned from you, and for us to talk together about everything. Thank you for always protecting me. Magnus, you are always kind to me when I need it. Thank you for giving me a hug when I have a little extra tough day. I'm so proud to have you as brothers."

