Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway have shared photos of their chic home set-up as they self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures taken by the couple's eldest daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 16, give royal fans a glimpse at the dining room inside the family's home, Skaugum, in Oslo.

The first snap shows Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit sitting on soft grey sofas at a pine kitchen table, as they prepare to tuck into a chilli con carne. The caption explains that Prince Sverre Magnus,14, made the meal as part of a home-schooling task for his food and health class. A wicker-style lamp shade hangs over the dining room, while a picture depicting a snowy mountain scene is the focal point of the back wall. In the background, a number of ornaments and photo frames can be seen on the mantelpiece and window frame.

The second photo taken by Princess Ingrid Alexandra shows the family's simple but stylishly Scandi set-up for their homecooked meal. There are white plates, bowls and napkins laid out, with candle sticks waiting to be lit at the end of the table. The only pop of colour comes from the four mauve glass tumblers. The third and final image is a close-up of the royals' mischievous pet labradoodle, Muffins.

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit have lived at Skaugum since December 2003. The farm is situated in Asker municipality, southwest of Oslo and has a history dating back to the Middle Ages. His parents, King Harald and Queen Sonja, previously lived on the estate until 2001.

The family with their dogs in 2018

The crown prince has been carrying out his royal duties via telephone calls and video conferencing since the lockdown in Norway was imposed. King Harald has also been conducting audiences using the same technology. On 12 March, the royal court confirmed that the king and his wife Queen Sonja were in quarantine at their home, the Royal Palace, in Oslo. It added: "Neither the king nor the queen have any symptoms."

