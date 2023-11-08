I think H&M's Black Friday home sale is better than ever - and there's up to 50% off

As the festive season gets underway, I always start looking for some chic new pieces to refresh my home, whether it’s new cushions for my living room, cosy bedding or winter-ready decor. And that's where H&M Home's big 2023 Black Friday sale comes in!
How I chose the best H&M Home Black Friday Sale deals
I’ve been an expert shopper for HELLO! Online for four years now, so I have a good idea of what you'll love. This is what I took into consideration when selecting my favourite deals:
Quality: When you find a great deal, it definitely loses its shine when you see a flood of two-star reviews. So even though there were some great cheap H&M Home sale deals, I passed on any with less than stellar ratings from verified shoppers.
Style: I chose pieces that instantly add a chic touch, and that are very much on trend.
Discount: The bigger the better!
In season: While I encourage shoppers to think ahead to spring and summer buys – and H&M definitely has some great options – one of the joys of Black Friday is instant gratification, so I’ve decided to stick to seasonal pieces you can enjoy now.
So if you're ready to level up your home decor for the season, check out some of our favourite H&M Home Black Friday sale deals…
Shop my favourite H&M Home sale deals
H&M Viscose single duvet cover set
Hotel-worthy bedding: Save 40%
Give your single bed instant luxury hotel vibes with a soft and stylish duvet set with black piping - one pillowcase is included.
H&M 'Warmest Wishes' fragrance diffuser
A warm home scent that makes a great gift - Save 38%
This H&M ‘Warmest Wishes’ fragrance diffuser sends a message both with the festive gold writing on the chic frosted glass bottle, but also with the warm scent: a base of sandalwood and davana, with notes of blackcurrant, brandy milk and black plum.
H&M Jacquard-weave merino wool blanket
A luxury-look blanket: Save 50%
Stay warm and add a luxe touch to your living room or bedroom with this 130X170cm merino wool blanket that has definite Hermès vibes.
H&M Ring-shaped ceramic lamp base
A mid-century style lamp: Save 40%
Mid-century pieces are a strong decor trend, and this sculptural circular ceramic lamp inspired by 20th century design will immediately elevate the style of any room.
Neutral texture is stylish year round, and macrame and wool wall hangings are a major TikTok trend. This cosy-looking 60X90cm wool rug can be used on the floor, but has a hook at the back so you can use it as a wall decoration as well.
H&M Christmas tree decorations (2-pack)
Pretty Christmas tree baubles: Save 40%
With the festive season nearly upon us, I recommend taking advantage of the Christmas decor in the sale - like these pretty Christmas tree baubles.
H&M Velvet cushion cover
A rich velvet cushion: Save 27%
Swapping out your cushions is a great way to refresh a room with very little effort. Cushions and cushion covers are up to 50% off, and there’s a whole array of prints and colours to choose from.
H&M Stoneware candlestick
A sculptural candle holder: Save 40%
I’m a firm believer that you can never have too many candles, especially during the colder months, when the warmth of candlelight creates the perfect ambience. This glazed stoneware candlestick, which holds two tapered candles, looks sooo expensive but you can get it right now for under a tenner. Shoppers have given it 4.8 out of 5 stars!