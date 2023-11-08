I think H&M's Black Friday home sale is better than ever - and there's up to 50% off

As the festive season gets underway, I always start looking for some chic new pieces to refresh my home, whether it’s new cushions for my living room, cosy bedding or winter-ready decor. And that's where H&M Home's big 2023 Black Friday sale comes in!

H&M’s new-in section of course, is revving up for Christmas, with a glam new designer collab launching on 9 November, and the H&M Christmas shop featuring everything from PJs, gifts and decor to party season makeup.

But if you’re looking for big savings on pieces to elevate your home, I looked through hundreds of H&M Home discounts and found some major deals on new buys for kitchen, bedroom, living room and bath.

And if you're an H&M member, you’ll get free delivery and returns. If you're not, sign up for free for 10% off your first purchase, including H&M’s designer-look homeware.

How I chose the best H&M Home Black Friday Sale deals

I’ve been an expert shopper for HELLO! Online for four years now, so I have a good idea of what you'll love. This is what I took into consideration when selecting my favourite deals:

Quality: When you find a great deal, it definitely loses its shine when you see a flood of two-star reviews. So even though there were some great cheap H&M Home sale deals, I passed on any with less than stellar ratings from verified shoppers.

: The bigger the better! In season: While I encourage shoppers to think ahead to spring and summer buys – and H&M definitely has some great options – one of the joys of Black Friday is instant gratification, so I’ve decided to stick to seasonal pieces you can enjoy now.

So if you're ready to level up your home decor for the season, check out some of our favourite H&M Home Black Friday sale deals…

Shop my favourite H&M Home sale deals