Kate Middleton praises children's hospices for bringing 'joy, fun and play'

The Duchess of Cambridge shared an important message to mark the start of Children's Hospice Week.

Speaking of their incredible work, Kate praised children's hospices for bringing "joy, fun and play" to seriously ill children. As well as providing vital expert care, the UK's 54 children's hospices help families "make the most of their lives together, no matter how short," she added.

The Duchess, who has been a royal patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) for ten years, thanked the hospices for their "incredible work" and for guiding people through the "toughest of times".

Children's Hospice Week runs from 20 to 26 June and is organised by Together for Short Lives, the UK charity for seriously ill children and families, and is the only week dedicated to raising funds and awareness for the services across the country.

Kate visiting The Nook in 2020 - one of the three East Anglia Children's Hospices

Speaking from the heart, Kate said: "For any parent, coming to terms with the news your child has a life-threatening condition and may die young is heart-breaking and incredibly frightening.

"Families can often feel isolated, but having the support of a children’s hospice means they don’t have to face that future alone.

"Every day, the UK’s 54 children’s hospices are a vital lifeline for families caring for a seriously ill child, and over the last ten years I have been privileged to see first-hand the incredible work they do."

This week also marks Prince William's 40th birthday

Andy Fletcher, chief executive of Together for Short Lives, said: "As the Duchess says, hearing the news that your child will die young is heart-breaking, and families often tell us they feel isolated and alone, and just don’t know where to turn to for support.

"That’s why children’s hospices are so vital. Everything they do is ‘For The Children’, helping families make the most of every moment, whether that’s for years, months or only days."

This week also marks Prince William's milestone 40th birthday. To mark the occasion, William threw his support behind The Big Issue by writing exclusively for the social enterprise's magazine. He also joined vendor Dave Martin, 60, to sell copies of the magazine on the streets of west London.

