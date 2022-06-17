Kate Middleton is a vision of summer in polka dot dress for Royal Ascot

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the fourth day of Royal Ascot on Friday alongside her husband Prince William, looking the picture of serenity in a beautiful summer-ready number. The mother-of-three graced the scene in style with her divine outfit, delighting spectators and royal fans alike.

Duchess Kate, 40, wore a uber-elegant black and white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich featuring a high neck with fluttering ruffle detailing, a belted waistline and long sleeves. With her timeless monochrome number, the beautiful royal looked as if she had just stepped off the set of My Fair Lady.

She slipped on a pair of coffee-brown pointed-toe high heels to complete her mesmerising outfit and clasped a matching chocolate-hued clutch bag for all her sun-soaked race day essentials.

Duchess Kate looked splendid in polka dots

The sophisticated royal styled her silky brunette tresses in a polished, tightly coiled low bun - revealing her radiant makeup look and some exquisite pearl drop earrings.

The royal wore the most elegant hat

She opted for a glowing beauty blend, consisting of a flawless complexion, a touch of rosy blush, a black eyeliner flick, a flutter of black mascara and a pink lip.

Duchess Kate was joined by Prince William for the event

In terms of headwear, Duchess Kate unsurprisingly did not miss a beat. She sported a bronze woven hat with cascading white floral detail which shielded her face from the glaring British sunshine. The royal greeted onlookers as she arrived by carriage with her husband.

The royal's incredible number was designed by Alessandra Rich

Prince William looked dashing in black tails, a grey waistcoat, a top hat, a white shirt and a mid-blue tie.

On Thursday, the radiant royal enthralled fans by wearing a charming baby pink suit by Alexander McQueen.

The Duchess looked as polished as ever as she arrived at a roundtable talk at the Royal Institution, wearing the designer single-breasted blazer with the matching trousers.

The event was attended by representatives from the early years sector alongside the Secretary of State for Health, Sajid Javid; the Minister for Families, Will Quince; and officials from the Department of Health and Social Care and the Department for Education.

