Prince William shares touching photo of Princess Diana following moving charity visit

The Duke of Cambridge shared a touching photo of Diana, Princess of Wales, as he described how his late mother started his "great affection" for workers from a charity helping the homeless.

Prince William reminisced about his visits to The Passage, first with Diana as a young boy and then later by himself, at an awards ceremony in central London marking the charity's 40th anniversary.

The father-of-three later posted a black and white image of Diana during one of her visits to the charity and added a personal message, writing: "40 years. 40 years of life-changing work @passagecharity.

"Over the many years that I have visited The Passage, first with my mother when I was just a small boy, I have developed a great affection for you all.

William shared this photo of one of Princess Diana's visits to The Passage

"Every time I come here, I am touched by the warmth and friendliness, and the dignity and respect you show to everyone who comes through your door.

"I am always so impressed to see and hear the difference that The Passage makes to the lives of people who are experiencing homelessness. Thank you to everyone for your continuous work. W."

William congratulating Colin Chilman

In 2019, the Duke became the patron of The Passage, an organisation established in 1980 which has gone on to help more than 135,000 people in crisis through its resource centre, homelessness prevention projects and innovative accommodation services.

Diana first took William and brother, Prince Harry, to the charity in 1993, when the pair were young boys and William went on to make numerous public and private trips to the organisation.

During the anniversary celebration, which had been postponed for a year due to the pandemic, the Duke presented Colin Chilman, 56, with an Outstanding Achievement award after the former alcoholic, who saw Diana bring her sons to the charity, was able to find a job thanks to the organisation.

Mr Chilman now works as a kitchen porter after the charity based in Victoria, central London – which has supported him over 35 years, put him through a hotel training course.

William told him: "Colin, what a journey. Well done, I am so pleased it's going well."

