Prince William has released a personal statement following the sentencing of poacher Moazu Kromah, who was extradited to the United States in 2019.

Moazu was sentenced to 63 months in prison by district judge Gregory H. Woods on Thursday for conspiring to traffic in millions of dollars in rhinoceros horns and elephant ivory. The poaching involved 35 rhinoceros horns and tusks from more than 100 elephants, which was valued at $7 million.

Following the sentencing, William said: "Today's sentencing demonstrates both what is possible when a coordinated international response is brought to bear against the illegal wildlife trade, and why it is essential.

"This is a significant victory and a landmark case. For over a decade, its complexity has been skilfully met by a global alliance of international law enforcement agencies, governments, NGOs and private sector organisations, including a number of brilliant United for Wildlife partners.

"It is further proof that we have the tools to combat this insidious crime and is testament to the power of international collaboration."

He concluded: "I'd like to congratulate everyone involved for their meticulous planning and determination to pursue justice. Thanks to their perseverance, hundreds of endangered animals and the communities that live alongside them have been protected, sending the strongest possible message that together we can defeat the illegal wildlife trade."

William is passionate about wildlife

One of the organisations that helped with the apprehension of Moazu were partners involved with United for Wildlife, which was founded in 2016 by William and The Royal Foundation.

The sentencing came less than a month after William took to social media to post a personal message following the killing of South African ranger Anton Mzimba.

Shared on Twitter, the Prince's heartfelt message read: "I'm deeply saddened to learn of the killing of Anton Mzimba who I spoke to in November.

"Committed and brave, rangers like Anton are central to the conservation of Africa’s fantastic wildlife. Those responsible must swiftly be brought to justice. My thoughts are with his family. W."

