Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to reunite with Kate Middleton and Prince William?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to return to the UK just next month with a spokesperson confirming they will "visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September".

With their public engagements revealed, royal fans are speculating as to whether their schedule will also allow time for the couple to reunite with members of the royal family – notably the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

And it seems there's a high chance their paths could cross during Harry and Meghan's stay.

The Sussexes are likely to stay at their UK base, Frogmore Cottage, located on the Queen's Windsor estate in September.

The Sussexes will be staying a short distance from the Cambridges' new home

Their visit will come shortly after William and Kate are expected to move into their new home, Adelaide Cottage, with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis.

Their new family property is located less than a mile away from Frogmore.

Harry and Meghan's visit will also coincide with the Queen's return to England. The monarch will be pausing her summer holiday in Balmoral to welcome a new Prime Minister when Boris Johnson steps down on 6 September.

Prince Harry may also reunite with his grandmother, the Queen

It has been confirmed that the Sussexes will be in Manchester on 5 September to attend the One Young World Summit before heading to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event.

They will then return to the UK for the WellChild Awards on 8 September, meaning they could spend some time privately with the monarch, should her schedule allow.

Security will be at the forefront of Harry's mind as he travels from his home in California for the high-profile appearances.

Harry and Meghan will visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September

The Duke, who stepped down as a senior working royal in 2020, is bringing legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family when in the UK. Last month, he won a bid to bring a High Court claim against the Home Office.

His challenge concerns the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures over his security, after being told he would no longer be given the "same degree" of personal protective security when visiting.

