Kate Middleton and Prince William's children prepare for major change at home The Cambridges have made a big decision

It's an exciting time for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as they prepare to move house with their young family.

Prince William and Kate will soon relocate from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, a short distance from the Queen's residence at Windsor Castle.

And with it will come a huge change for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

For the very first time, the children will not have a live-in nanny at their home.

Nanny Maria Borrallo will no longer live with the Cambridges

According to the Telegraph, the Cambridges' beloved Spanish Norland nanny Maria Borrallo will instead reside elsewhere, rather than with the family at their new four-bedroom home.

She will be kept on full time but will live somewhere else – as will a handful of other support staff that have long lived with the Cambridges at Kensington Palace, including a housekeeper and a chef.

Maria has worked for the Cambridges since 2014

Maria has been with the family since Prince George, nine, was just eight months old and now also cares for his younger siblings, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four.

She has been a regular fixture by their sides and is often seen at official events wearing the recognisable brown Norland uniform. Furthermore, Ms Borrallo sometimes travels with the Cambridges on holiday and has her own apartment at the family's Anmer Hall property on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will start a new school

In light of the move to Berkshire, George, Charlotte and Louis are also expected to leave their current school, Thomas's Battersea, and continue their education at a local school when the new term starts in September.

While Maria helps out with a range of duties for the Cambridges, William and Kate are known to be incredibly hands-on parents.

The Duchess previously spoke about breakfast time at the family home, telling school manager Michelle Samuels that her children will eat "apples and cereal in the morning".

William and Kate are hands-on parents

Prince William, meanwhile, revealed that their morning routine has an ever-changing musical soundtrack.

"Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played," he admitted on Apple's Fitness+ Time to Walk series.

"And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it's someone else's turn. So, George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go."

