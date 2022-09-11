The Princess of Wales debuts bronde hair for surprise walkabout in Windsor The royal looked so elegant

The Princess of Wales debuted her new 'bronde' hair transformation on Saturday as she took part in a walkabout outside Windsor Castle.

READ: Prince William's instructions to Kate, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle during joint outing

Following Queen Elizabeth II's heartbreaking death on 8 September, Kate and the Prince of Wales reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a surprise royal outing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate reveals Prince Louis' first words after hearing news of the Queen's death

In her first royal duty as The Princess of Wales, Kate put on a brave face as she greeted teary-eyed royal fans and paused to observe touching floral tributes.

MORE: Prince William shares touching moment with Harry and Meghan in Windsor

MORE: King Charles confirms when Prince William will become King

Adhering to the late Queen's period of mourning, the mum-of-three was photographed wearing a chic long-sleeved black dress and suede heels.

Kate unveiled her bronde transformation

The royal finished off her look with a gently tousled hairstyle which did well to accentuate her noticeably lighter locks.

Switching things up, it appears that Kate has traded her usual raven tresses for a softer brunette colour laced with honey highlights. Only last month, the 40-year-old was photographed at the Commonwealth Games with much darker chestnut hair enriched with chocolate lowlights.

Reacting online, one royal fan wrote: "Her hair is the 8th wonder of the world. It's just so gorgeous," whilst a second added: "I want to copy this look right now!"

"Gorgeous Princess of Wales," wrote a third, whilst a fourth remarked: "Reminds me of her pre/post wedding haircut!"

The royal greeted royal fans

During their visit, the 'Fab Four' spent 40 minutes with the public, where they were handed flowers, balloons and other gifts.

Their surprise outing comes after the Queen died aged 96, surrounded by members of her immediate family. Deeply saddened by the news, William penned an emotional statement which read: "On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.

Meghan, Harry, William and Kate visited Windsor Castle

"I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.

"She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real."

Charles will now be known as King Charles III

Following King Charles III's ascension to the throne, William has inherited the title of the Prince of Wales. In his first speech as British monarch, Charles bestowed the title of Prince of Wales on his son, Prince William, and Princess of Wales on his daughter-in-law, Kate.

"As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades," the King said.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.